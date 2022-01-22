Anuel talked about his breakup with Karol G and his new girlfriend in an interview with Rodner Figueroa

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA He spoke for the first time about his relationship with Yailin, La Más Viral, in addition to remembering his love from the past, the Colombian Karol G.

In an interview with Rodner Figueroa, from ‘Red Hot’, The artist was somewhat uncomfortable when talking about his sentimental life, he even avoided some questions that the presenter asked him.

The Venezuelan reminded the interpreter of the time he spoke of not continuing to sing after his breakup with “Bichota”.

“Living such a public breakup had to have been complicated”Rodner Figueroa told him. Given this, Anuel AA replied: “Yes, but that has nothing to do with it.. I don’t focus on that. I took a while, until the album came out in November,” he said.

He also commented: “That is past, I have a new relationship. Also in the networks you have seen her, disrespecting the baby.

The TV presenter told him: “The good thing is that good relationships arrive. Tell me about Yailin, tell me about her, I see you are very happy”.

This statement was approved by the reggaeton player, who replied: “What is seen is not asked, happiness is seen. It makes me happy,” he said.

During the conversation Anuel AA insisted on talking only about professional issues and so he let Rodner Figueroa know: “Private life is there and here we are number one.”

The rapper also opened up about his time in jail. “It changed my life. Who wants to be in prison? But I don’t regret it,” he said.

Anuel AA falls in love again



In recent weeks, the Puerto Rican has been in the news because he has a new girlfriend. In social networks, the star of the urban genre has been very affectionate with the Dominican Yailin, La Más Viral.

Through different videos he has been seen in loving situations, and the different gifts he has given him have even been appreciated.

The relationship between the artists is just beginning, but it has been quite followed by the singer’s fans.

Who is the artist’s new love?



Anuel AA’s girlfriend is a Dominican urban music singer. He is also known on the networks for his dances.

Her first steps in the artistic world were as a dancer in music videos for some artists from her country. In that medium he met people from the industry, until he decided to lean towards singing. It is characterized by its interpretations in urban genre, especially reggaeton and dembow.