Arnold Schwarzenegger crashed his truck spectacularly; there are wounded

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a spectacular car accident, reported the TMZ site. According to the most recent update cited by the media, it is believed that the former governor of California would have been at fault for having made a left turn when he had the stop sign. However, he was not fined.

The accident happened this afternoon on Sunset Boulevard., the famous avenue that connects the coast with Beverly Hills, Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles. Arnold was driving his Yukon, an off-road truck more than 5 meters long and 2 meters wide, when he collided head-on with a Prius driven by a woman, according to a witness account cited by TMZ.

The “Terminator” actor’s truck ran over the Prius and ended up also hitting a Porsche Cayenne, leaving both vehicles severely damaged.. Schwarzenegger got out of his car and was cooperative and attentive, to the point of saying that he would personally see that the woman, who was bleeding profusely from the head, received adequate care, according to what was said to the aforementioned media.

The actor escaped unharmed from the mishap. Jake Steinfeld of “Body By Jake”, a close friend of Schwarzenegger, was apparently near the scene and assisted his friend.