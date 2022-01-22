Arnold Schwarzenegger suffers spectacular car accident in Los Angeles | PHOTOS

arnold schwarzenegger, protagonist of iconic films such as ‘terminator‘, ‘Predator’ and ‘The Promised Gift’, suffered a serious car accident in The Angels, United States, on the afternoon of this Friday, January 21.

According to the first reports, the also former governor of California presented minor injuries after his vehicle ended up on top of another.

However, the driver of the other car involved did not have the same luck, as some US media have reported that she suffered serious injuries.

In fact, according to the TMZ website, the woman who was driving the Prius that ended up under the car of schwarzenegger She had multiple injuries, including severe bleeding in her head, which is why an ambulance took her to a nearby hospital.

Continuing with the information collected by the aforementioned information medium, arnold schwarzenegger He is deeply concerned about the injured woman, since everything indicates that her car was to blame for the accident, since one of the witnesses assures that the renowned actor turned in the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

However, it is unknown if the person driving the vehicle was the Hollywood star or the friend who accompanied him on his trip.

