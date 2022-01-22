At least 67 dead and 108 injured after air strike in Yemen

Yemen airport attack reported 0:30

(CNN) — At least 67 people were killed and more than a hundred wounded in a Saudi-led airstrike that targeted a detention center in the Yemeni town of Saada, a Save the Children spokesman told CNN on Friday. Amjad Yamin. Most of the dead were immigrants, he added.

The attack “so far killed 67 people and injured 108. The vast majority of those killed are migrants heading to Yemen,” Yamin said, adding that it remains unconfirmed where the migrants are coming from.

“The number of dead remains unconfirmed. The figures will continue to rise. Of the 108 injured, some may die as well,” Yamin said.

Aid workers and paramedics continue to clear the rubble and more victims are expected to be discovered, according to a Save the Children statement shared on Friday.

At least three children were killed in an airstrike targeting a telecommunications building in Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, according to a Save the Children statement.

The children were apparently playing on a nearby soccer field when the missiles hit on Friday morning, according to Save the Children.

“It is terrifying that the children of Yemen are being killed just for trying to find a place to play. You wake up in the morning to the news that 70 people have died overnight and that children and civilians and migrants are dying as a guarantee of a conflict that It’s been going on for 7 years now,” Yamin said.