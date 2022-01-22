At least one policeman dead and another injured after a shooting in New York | News Univision United States

A suspect also died in the Harlem shooting, an official told the AP agency, who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.
The official said he had received a call shortly after 5 pm from a mother who needs help with her son. Three officers responded to the ground floor apartment on 135th Street.
They talked to the mother in a front room, and then two officers went to a back room where the son was and shots rang out, the officer said.
The officer who died was 22 years old and had been on the job since November 2020 and the injured officer, 27, has been on the job for four years, the official said.
A wave of injured officers in recent weeks
Mayor Eric Adams was at the hospital where the officers were taken after the shooting, the third time in four days officers have faced shooting on the job.
A officer was injured in the leg Tuesday night at Bronx during a fight with a teenager who also shot himself. On Thursday, a narcotics detective was shot in the leg in Staten Island.
The last NYPD officer to be fatally shot in the line of duty, Brian Mulkeen, was hit by friendly fire while struggling with a gunman after chasing and shooting him in the Bronx in September 2019.
Mulkeen’s death came about seven months after Det. Brian Simonsen was killed by friendly fire while he and other officers were confronting a robbery suspect at a cell phone store in Queens.