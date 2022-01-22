At the front, the Ukrainians prepare for a possible attack

Russian Foreign Minister: The West is “hysterical” with Ukraine 2:44

(CNN) — Some 500 meters away from the Russian-backed separatists, a group of Ukrainian soldiers wait for a fight that is sure to come.

And the men are strangely relaxed about it, according to photographer Timothy Fadek, who spent time with soldiers Friday on the front lines in Ukraine’s eastern Lugansk region.

“They have accepted the inevitability,” Fadek said. “I was talking to one of the soldiers and he said, ‘It’s unavoidable. We have accepted this inevitability of an attack.’ And then there was a little argument between two soldiers. One said: ‘The Russians will not cross the border, they will attack from the sea’, that is, the Sea of ​​Azov. Another soldier disagreed with those estimates, saying: ‘No, the attack will come from Belarus.'”

But while they may not agree on the origin of an attack, they are all 100% convinced that it will happen.

“They have resigned themselves,” Fadek said. “But they are extremely relaxed. There is not a hint of nervousness on their faces. They are ready to fight. They have been ready for many years. They don’t want to. I asked them, ‘Do you want this war?’ And they said, ‘Of course not.'”

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at their highest in years, with a Russian troop buildup near the border raising fears Moscow could launch an invasion soon. The Kremlin plans to attack, arguing that NATO support for Ukraine is a growing threat to Russia’s western flank.

In Muratova, a Ukrainian town about a 20-minute drive from the front lines, people are much more nervous than the soldiers, Fadek said. But they too seem resigned to their fate.

When asked what he thought about the possibility of an attack, one farmer shrugged.

“It will happen,” he said, “but there is nothing anyone can do to stop it.”