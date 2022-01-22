Atlético de Madrid vs Valencia (3-2): HH played 29 minutes in somersault

Midtime Editorial

The compensation time can be the glory of some and the misfortune of others. Today, in the continuation of the Matchday 21 of LaLiga in Spain, Atletico Madrid signed in two minutes a somersault that seemed impossible. Those led by Diego Simeone rowed against the current and the entry of Matheus Cunha helped them to cut the distance on the scoreboard against 2-0 that Valencia had and after 90 minutes, Ángel Correa and Mario Hermoso sentenced the heart 3-2.

Héctor Herrera started on the bench and from there he observed about minute 25 the rival took advantage with the Musah annotation. An error by Mario Hermoso was well taken advantage of by the player who only received the ball from the mattress defender to annihilate in the background Jan Oblack.

The Valencian domain it was total, before going to the dressing room, Hugo Hard put the 2-0 that seemed lapidary about mattress makers who fell prey to their own mistakes. beautiful again and now with Jose Maria Gimenez awarded a ball that Toni Lato made effective for a filtered service to Hard and its definition with the goal.

exchanges opened step in the second half, Strap, Cunha and his own Herrera entered to field. The Cholo’s movement was the key for a vibrant somersault which began its execution at 64′, Cunha dared with a direct shot on goal impossible for Jaume Doménech.

Angel Strap immediately became a latent danger, the Madrid attack exasperated the Valencians making the game rough with banns like the HH for a foul on Koba.

With the full intensity at the Wanda Metropolitano, every minute was used and after the advertisement of one long compensation of 10 minutes additional, the Atlético completed the task. The 2-2 surprised thanks to strap who He took advantage of the fact that Doménech left a ball alive after a rejection with the chest for a definition that put the tie.

In a blink of an eye, the 3-2 was drawn in the cartons with Beautiful claim, the defender received the ball and placed it at the far post to pierce the nets.

With the victory, Atlético de Madrid shortened the distance with the Real Betis overall for the third place with 36 points for the 40 of the set of the mexicans Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez.