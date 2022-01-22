Balotelli will be summoned by Italy; Since when don’t you play with them?

Midtime Editorial

The Italy national team It would prepared the return of Mario Balotelli, because as stated by the forward today of Adana Demirspor from Turkey will defend the national jersey again with look at the UEFA Repechage, where the road to Qatar 2022 will not be easy.

Balotelli has been ‘wandering‘ from club to club trying to find stability and get back to his best level. It seems that leave AC Monza, of the second division of Italy, served Super Mario, Well, after a good time of absence, now I would return.

This would be the return of Balotelli to the Azzurra

According to information from ‘Sky Sports’, it would have already been leaked that Roberto Mancini will convene back to mario balotelli to be with the team, but this call It will not be exactly to play the Repechage, instead, he will analyze many players and then give his final list.

Mancini I would search summon 35 footballers for the next FIFA Date and the days January 26 and 27 will watch them everyone, trying to define the best elements for the duels that They will define whether they go to Qatar 2022 or not.

Italy will play in view of Macedonia the next March 24th, in case of winning, it will be measured against the winner of the series between Portugal and Turkey, so only one of these great selections will be in Qatar 2022.

When was the last time Balotelli played for Italy?

The last meeting that Super Mario disputed with the Azzurri goes back to September 7, 2018, just over 3 years ago, the day Italy and Poland tied at 1 goal; since then he had not been with the team.

Balotelli adds 14 goals after having disputed 36 games with the Italian team; now at a crucial moment for his team, he could be chosen to take them to the World Cup and be present at Qatar 2022 after many ups and downs.

