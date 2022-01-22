BASEBALL – Criollos de Caguas revalidate title in Puerto Rico

San Juan. Puerto Rico

The Criollos de Caguas revalidated their title in the Roberto Clemente Baseball League of Puerto Rico and obtained the right to play the Caribbean Series, beating the Indios de Mayagüez 4-3 on Thursday.

Johneswhy Fargas broke the tie with an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning, and the Criollos led the best-of-seven series four games to one.

The Caribbean Series will take place from January 28 to February 3 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

It is the twentieth title in the history of the Criollos, who confirmed themselves as the top winners in the history of the circuit. The Indians, meanwhile, suffered their fourth straight Finals series loss and remain stuck at 18 championships.

Mayagüez started the game winning thanks to an RBI double by Chávez Young and a sacrifice fly by Danny Ortíz in the same first inning, but the Criollos reacted in the third inning with three runs, thanks to a two-run RBI single by Jonathan Morales. and another David Vidal producer single.

Jeremy Rivera tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth for the Indians. But in the eighth, Jancarlos Cintrón took advantage of Fargas’ double to score the winning run.

Alexis Díaz (1-0) retired two innings in order with two strikeouts to take the victory, while the loss was the record of Fernando Cruz (0-2), after allowing the difference in his one-inning relief run.