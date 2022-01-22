Baseball player Lisbán Correa denied entry to Cuba and returned to Panama

The Havana slugger Lisbán Correa has insisted on being in the news this January. First, he won the MVP award in the baseball final of the Panamanian elite ball. Later it was learned that he would not be able to attend the Caribbean Series with his canalero team (Astronautas de Los Santos) for visa reasons. By last, this Friday he was denied entry to Cuba for having been included in the list of “defecting athletes”.

How do you read it? The industrialist giant arrived in Havana this Friday from the Isthmian country, and was held for two hours at the “José Martí” International Airport until They told him that he had to board the next Havana-Panama City flight.

According to Yusseff Díaz, of Cuban Ball, Correa arrived in his homeland around one in the afternoon on Copa Airlines flight 320, at three he was informed that the breaking of his contract with the domestic federation (FCB) without handing over the official passport made him a deserter, since five o’clock he was already in the aircraft that took him back.

As will be remembered, after being part of the Cuba team in the Florida Pre-Olympic, Correa went to the Mexican League and, over time, He decided to dissolve his link with the FCB to negotiate on his own.

As of that event, he had already been denied the possibility of representing Industriales again in the National Series. As a result of that, he commented to the aforementioned source that “I was very interested in playing again with the Industriales, but the Commission decided that they were not going to let me play again because they said that I had breached the contract. I still have the desire, even if they let me go there. I have no worries, I would love to play with the blues again. That has never left my head.”