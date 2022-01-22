Battery problems in Xiaomi with MIUI 12.5, does it affect you?

The Xiaomi forums and social networks are becoming filled with users pissed off with Xiaomi. It seems that MIUI 12.5 update It has not sat well with all the company’s models. Some are experiencing serious battery problems that have no easy solution. Some Xiaomi mobile users are beginning to complain about the extreme drainage of the battery When the percentage falls below 20-25%. We tell you what is happening and the tedious solution.

The battery goes down very fast when it goes from 20%

In the Xiaomi forums there are already several messages alluding to this problem. Some users report very strange behavior of their battery when it drops below 20%. Beyond a fairly high consumption after the update, the main problem is in the last breath of the battery.

When certain models lower their 20-25% battery starts to drain and drop drastically. Some users even report that every second it goes down one notch and quickly shuts down after a couple of minutes.

Most report this issue after upgrading to MIUI 12.5 and MIUI 12.5.7. The general result is a very poor autonomy and a problem with the last 20% of the load.

Is there a solution for this battery problem?

After several answers, some members of the forum have indicated that nothing solves this problem. They have uninstalled applications, closed processes and saved battery, but nothing included. Not even a factory reset is able to get rid of this. battery failure.

The solution apparently is to download an older version of MIUI 12 and manually install it on the device. It is not a tedious process, but it is quite complicated for users who have no idea about custom ROMs or manual updates.

At the moment the company has not commented and no official solution in sight. The good news is that not all models with this update are reporting the bug. It is also not clear which models are affected, since it is a new bug and there are not too many reports.

Do you have problems with battery of your Xiaomi? Have you updated to MIUI 12.5?