Do you feel like you have two left feet? Then these applications to learn to dance are ideal for you. Available for iPhone.

Dance is one of the Recreational activities most rewarding that exist, and what better way to have a good time than to move to the rhythm and synchronicity of your Favorite songs. This activity not only allows have a good time at meetings and parties, it is also an infallible method of courtship and an excellent way to break the ice.

But nevertheless, Learn to dance It can be a challenging task for many, since not only a certain dance must be mastered, but there are also different genres and styles of music.

And although there are academies and institutions that teach dancing, there are factors that could prevent us from going, including work hours and distance.

However, you can learn on your own at any time you want, the only thing you will need is an iOS device and download an application that will teach you how to show off on the dance floor. Below you can see what are the best apps learn to dance from iPhone.

8 best apps to learn to dance from iPhone

Dance Now: Enjoy and Learn

‎ Danssup-Global Dance Community

YouDANCEOnline

‎Just Dance Now

‎Rhythm Salsa

‎STEEZY – Learn How To Dance

‎Pocket Sauce

‎Dance Fit Studio Lite

Now you will meet 8 apps to learn to dance from the comfort of your iPhone, which will allow you to stand out in any meeting or party thanks to the key steps and techniques.

Dance Now: Enjoy and Learn

In dance-now You will see in the first instance an entertaining demonstrative video about the dance in the genre that you want to learn, once the video is finished it will indicate you step by step what the movements were so that you learn to dominate them.

The application can be downloaded for free, however, it requires a subscription with a payment ranging between $7.99, $9.99 or $19.99 depending on whether the renewal is weekly or monthly.

‎Danssup-Global Dance Community

Dansup is an app that connect all dance enthusiasts, both amateurs and experienced gurus or those looking to prepare for an important presentation, all in one place.

In addition, you can turn your mobile into a virtual dance tutor with which you can adjust the level according to your progress. You can not only learn, but also watch entertaining videos of the best dancers and choreographers from all over the world whom you can follow.

‎YouDANCE Online

Find videos with tutorials of any type of dance, or become a virtual tutor by posting your own videos. With this platform you can easily access its website directly from the app, where you will see endless videos that you can play or preview to select the preferred one.

Once the purchase is made, you will have permission to look at the full dance class at all times. In addition, this app allows you generate your own income thanks to your videos and choreographies, obtaining payments immediately in your PayPal or STRIPE account.

‎Just Dance Now

What better way to learn than playing. This has been shown to us by the popular Just Dance dance game, in which you must follow the dance moves of a bot reflected on your TV screen.

Now you can enjoy the excitement of the game from your mobile screen just by following the steps. Learn to move and enjoy the most popular songs of the moment. Connect with players from all over the world and participate in virtual parties of 10, 100 or up to 1,000 people if you wish.

‎Rhythm Salsa

The sauce is one of the musical genres more intimidating for those who want Learn to dance. However, this app allows you to direct the band and the music go to your rhythm. so you can master the steps slowly and gradually increase the intensity.

This application has a great variety of instruments such as piano, congas, kettledrums, bongos, bass, maracas, guiro, cowbell accompanied by an instructor. Master the different classes salsa rhythms and become an expert dancer from iPhone.

‎STEEZY – Learn How To Dance

Learn from world-renowned dance professionals. Not only will you be able to see videos of incredible choreography, you will also have available special techniques to perform the movements correctly, with visibility at various angles and that you can adjust to the speed you need.

With this app you will have available a wide variety of music genres on your iPhone and you can even save your favorite classes to practice at any time of the day. Although it is a paid application, it is considered one of the best for Learn to dance.

Pocket Sauce

The best of salsa in the palm of your hand. With this fabulous application you will learn to dance from the hands of professionals.

It has the same over 120 lessons under a comfortable and user-friendly interface. In addition, you can link your device with your TV and improve the learning experience with educational videos.

‎Dance Fit Studio Lite

This application combines the best of dance and exercise, so you can live a learning experience of Latin dances and some resistance exercises that will put you at your best physical condition.

So if you want Learn to dance and at the same time lose weight, this is the ideal option for you, there will be no more excuses for you not to be able to surprise on the dance floor.

Related topics: Applications

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!