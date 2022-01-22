Binance withheld information from regulators and repeatedly circumvented its own compliance department

Admin 16 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 15 Views

In a report released Friday, Reuters laid out the findings of its investigation into Binance’s regulatory compliance practices, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

The authors suggest the existence of a recurring pattern whereby the CEO of the company, Changpeng Zhao, While proclaiming his openness to government oversight, he ran an organization that routinely denied requests for financial and corporate structure information from regulators and circumvented proper background checks on clients.

The reported findings are based on accounts from former high-level Binance employees and advisers, as well as a review of documents such as internal correspondence and confidential messages between various national regulators and the company. According to the document, several high-ranking employees have repeatedly raised concerns about weak Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering (KYC/AML) rules at the company, but were ignored by the CEO.

In addition, the company allegedly acted against the recommendations of its own compliance department by continuing to add new clients from seven countries considered to be at extreme risk for money laundering.

The general conclusion offered by the authors of the report is that the pattern of behavior described allowed Binance to maintain an ambiguous jurisdictional affiliation and opaque corporate structure while offering financial products that would normally require regulatory approval or licensing in many of its countries of operation.

In response to a Reuters question, the company spokesman said that the report’s conclusions were based on outdated or outright incorrect information. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao later commented via Twitter that:

As Cointelegraph reported, Despite ongoing investigations into suspicious activity on its platform in various jurisdictions, Binance continues to expand into new markets, with the most recent move linked to a possible deployment to Thailand.

Keep reading:

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Filtered the prices of all Samsung Galaxy S22 in Europe

Related news A first piece of news put us before the reality of the increase …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved