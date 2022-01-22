Bitcoin would drop below $30,000 if it doesn’t retake previous support, analyst says

Key facts: The whales have sold BTC at a loss, but the BTC savings remain.

There is fear in the markets, but BTC has a chance to recover its price.

If the price of bitcoin (BTC) does not recover above $40,000 (USD) in the short term, it could fall back to between $25,000 and $30,000, according to market analyst Juan Rodríguez.

In his most recent explanatory video, Juan Rodríguez spoke about the BTC price correction that occurred yesterday, January 21, which has left it at a value of USD 35,200 according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

As your data shows, during the last 2 days, 600-800 million dollars worth of BTC would have been sold at a loss, meaning that investors sold this amount of BTC at a lower price than they bought it.

Rodríguez affirmed that in the global macroeconomic environment there could be reasons to think that the price of BTC will not recover in the short term, and which could have caused the breakout of the $40,000 support

The analyst mentioned the proposal to ban cryptocurrencies by the Central Bank of Russia, which we reported in this medium, and which could have triggered sales by the so-called “whales” of BTC.

The price of the S&P500 stock index fell from $4,600 to $4,400 in the last two trading days of this week. Source: Market Watch.

In the macroeconomic sense, Rodríguez pointed out that the markets of risk is down, as is the case of the S&P 500 index, which has had a 10% reduction in its value from Thursday, January 20 at night to Friday, January 21, 2022, which could also drag the price of BTC for the fear generated in the markets.

On the other hand, if we check the Fear and Greed index (Fear and Greed Index) that takes into account various parameters to gauge market sentiment, at this time signals extreme fear among BTC and cryptocurrency investors.

This somewhat corroborates that investors might not be quite sure what to do at this point in time regarding their strategy regarding Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Fear spreads among investors of BTC and other cryptocurrencies. Source: Fear and Greed Index.

Some forecasts have not been fulfilled, but Bitcoin holders have faith

Although Rodríguez asserted that 2022 might not be a good year for BTC price, perhaps it would not have to wait until after the next halving (Bitcoin miners reward halving) to see BTC break above $60,000 in price again.

He says this on the basis that, theoretically, the year following the halving It usually brings substantial increases in the price of BTC, but this did not happen in 2021 compared to 2020, when it was the last reduction that left the reward at 6.25 BTC per block.

However, Rodríguez points out that the whales still holdean a considerable volume of bitcoins to support the price of BTC in the long term, although for now it is not enough to boost its price as some investors would like in the short term, but this saving gives it some stability to grow later in 2022 and even 2023.

“If we go to the addresses that accumulate BTC, the ones that make that frequent saving in BTC, we see that it continues to increase. As long as this remains this way in the medium and long term, we have to recover, “he said in reference to the holders and new savers who are progressively buying BTC.

We have made mention of this accumulation by the holders, their relationship with the stock market and the fall in prices of BTC and other cryptocurrencies in recent days in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market reports in CriptoNoticias.