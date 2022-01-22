Bono admits he’s ’embarrassed’ by U2’s music

“I only became a singer recently. Maybe this hasn’t happened to some people’s ears yet and I get it,” the artist said.

Paul David Hewson, better known by his stage name Bono, the lead singer of the Irish band U2, confessed during a recent interview on the Awards Chatter podcast that feel embarrassed how most of their music sounds.

“I was in the car when one of our songs came on the radio and I turned scarlet, as we say in Dublin. I’m so embarrassed,” said Bono, who admits that he is not only mortified by the band’s music, but also by his own voice.

“I only became a singer recently,” he stressed. “Maybe this hasn’t happened yet for some people’s ears and I understand that,” the artist added.

The band’s lead singer even recalled the time the late singer Robert Palmer asked U2 bassist Adam Clayton in the 1980s to “lower the notes” on songs, so Bono “would do a favor to himself, to his voice, and all of us who have to listen“.

However, although the lead singer of U2 agrees with those words, he pointed out that within his extensive discography there are some salvageable successes.

“The one I can listen to the most is ‘Miss Sarajevo’ with Luciano Pavarotti,” Bono said, adding that the song he’s most proud of is probably ‘Vertigo’.

On the other hand, the musician also confessed that he did not like the name of the band and that opposed this from the beginning because it sounded too “futuristic”.

U2 have sold more than 170 million copies of their albums worldwide and have won 22 Grammy Awards, more than any other band. In 2005, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Cleveland, USA).