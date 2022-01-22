Brandon Moreno: I don’t understand why they criticize Canelo Álvarez so much

Midtime Editorial

Brandon Moreno will go on stage this Saturday when he faces for the third time Deiveson Figueiredo, within the framework of the function of the UFC 270 in Anaheim, California, there the Mexican will look endorse his title of the flyweight division.

Prior to this fight, Brando Moreno took time to remember visit he made to the camp of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez a few months ago where he had the opportunity to get some tips from the boxer. However, the fighter UFC assured that He does not understand why the Tapatio is so criticizedEspecially since he is a humble person.

“I think that in Mexico sometimes they criticize him a lot. But personally, I don’t understand why. The guy is amazing. When you meet him and talk to him, you realize why he is what he is, why he is the champion that he is. He is a humble, serious person”, he explained dark in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in Spanish.

dark considered that many times people label the Canelo Alvarez for being a sober person, although he said that it’s just about his personality and he is not a conceited person at all.

“It’s serious, that’s why many people call it a bleeder. But they are personalities. The guy is serious, but that doesn’t take away from him how humble he is and that doesn’t take away from what a good person and how kind he is. So when I met him we had a little chat. He gave me some boxing tips and some life tips., of what one should do when one is at the top”, concluded the champion of the UFC.