Brazil bids farewell to its samba queen Elza Soares

Rio de Janeiro. Brazilians mourned this Friday the loss of the emblematic samba singer Elza Soares, who died the day before at her home in Rio de Janeiro at the age of 91.

Family and friends gathered at the Municipal Theater of Rio, where her body was transferred for a wake, before the theater opened its doors to the artist’s fans.

The body of Brazilian samba singer Elza Soares is laid to rest at the Municipal Theater in Rio de Janeiro on January 21, 2022. ( Associated Press )

“Elza left the day she wanted, as she wanted, without suffering. And surrounded by family,” said the singer’s granddaughter, Vanessa Soares, in an interview on TV Globo.

There was an avalanche of tributes from artists in Brazil and abroad, old and young, samba stars and rappers alike.

The singer Maria Rita described it as “one of the greatest in our country, representative of the resistance and resilience of its people… And now our mission begins: celebrate it forever!”

American star Beyoncé also thanked the artist on her website for inspiring “so many from Brazil and around the world”, while Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes declared three days of mourning.

“Woman! Warrior! Elza lives!” he wrote on Twitter.

Soares rose to fame despite a difficult childhood and being a black woman in a country where slavery has left a stark legacy of inequality. He often spoke critically of the country’s problems, and overcoming those obstacles contributed to his mythical personality.

Elza Gomes da Conceição was born in June 1930 into a poor Rio de Janeiro home in the Vila Vintem favela, a working-class neighborhood then known as Moca Bonita.

She was forced to marry at age 12, had her first child at age 13, and by age 21 she was already a widow with several children to feed. He lost two of them to starvation, Brazilian media widely reported. His most recent album, released in 2019, was titled “Planet Hunger,” a reference to the place he said on a radio show in the 1950s marked his origin.

She often told the story behind her distinctive gruff voice: As a child, she had to balance jugs of water on her head as she walked through her favela. “I picked up a pitcher and moaned,” he said in an interview, illustrating his words with a deep, raspy sound. “And I thought this gave him a swing.”

For years, he had to do odd jobs to support his family and at one point worked in a soap factory. It was only in the early 1960s that he began to make himself known as a samba singer.

She branched out into other genres and in 1999 was chosen as “singer of the millennium” by the BBC in London, consolidating her international reputation.

“If I didn’t sing, I would die,” Soares said in a 2002 television interview. “I sing so I don’t go crazy.”

Throughout his career, he maintained a fierce appetite for work, recording more than 30 albums. She also became a fashion figure, often appearing in interviews and on magazine covers or runways wearing extravagant clothes, headdresses, and heavy makeup.

She was famous -and for some infamous- for striking up a relationship with Mané Garrincha, considered one of the best soccer players in Brazil. Garrincha ended his marriage to his wife to be with Soares, and the public blamed her.

The soccer player Mané Garrincha and the samba singer Elza Soares in an undated photograph. ( Associated Press )

But Soares, a fiercely independent woman and a feminist well ahead of her time, distanced herself from the spotlight on her relationship and later marriage.

“I never liked being the wife of so-and-so. I am me. She didn’t need to be Garrincha’s wife to be Elza Soares. Garrincha was the husband of Elza Soares,” he told Globo TV in 2017.

In 2020, the Mocidade samba school featured Soares in its Carnival parade, and last month the singer participated in a documentary series that pays tribute to black female singers who paved the way for other artists.

Following Soares’ death, Brazil’s most popular young artists, from rappers to pop stars, posted recent photos of themselves posing with their idol, a testament to his lasting impact.

Soares was to be buried Friday near the Vila Vintem favela where she grew up.