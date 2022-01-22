Canelo Angulo off the court: his kidnapping and life as a youtuber

The life of Jesus Ricardo Angle, Chivas player, was a real roller coaster during 2021. In the summer he managed to hang himself the bronze medal with the Tri at the Tokyo Olympics and also he entered a facet of youtuber, unknown to him, and that he took it as a hobby. Nevertheless, also came a heavy blow shortly after returning from Japan.

September 2021 is a month that the element of the Sacred Flock will never forget, since it suffered an express kidnapping in Guadalajara, when he left the supermarket together with his girlfriend. This fact undoubtedly changed the life of the midfielder, who now values ​​life more.

They were little more than 30 minutes that Canelo was deprived of liberty on the streets of Zapopan with his girlfriend, in what is undoubtedly the most complicated moment of his life on a personal level.

“You learn to value things more, it can change your life in a second and you never know when it can happen to you. Before, I was a very relaxed person, I never thought about these things, and since that happened to me I’m always more ‘trout’, turning everywhere and taking care of myself much more. In that sense yes it helped me a lot to value things more and be more aware of the external”, he declared in an interview with Mediotiempo.

After being released, they asked for help almost reaching the Periférico de Guadalajara and they were taken to the soccer player’s house safe and sound. After the bitter drink, Canelo had a hard time getting back to his daily routine, because the emotional sequels are gradually being eradicated.

“In the beginning it is difficult for you, I didn’t like to be alone in the car, someone had to come with me and yes it is difficult for you, you are all scaled, you do not know what can happen to you and any person seems suspicious to you, yes it was a bit difficult, but we are going to a little better, going out, ”he added.

“It was a difficult moment and more because My girlfriend went with me and she did hit her a lot, so that was what hurt me the most, that she had to live it, yes that situation was a bit complicated.

This fact remained only in the anecdote, since he did not file a complaint, but he hopes that it will serve as an example to his colleagues.

“No, the truth is that I did not want to put anything, I left it that way, I was focused on soccer, I didn’t want to think about anything else, so I put it aside and stayed here in the club”, he acknowledged.

“I want to think that yes, that everyone now takes care of themselves a little more and is more ‘trout’ in that aspect, it is important to be aware of all that, and I hope that this situation has helped them take care of themselves.

-His facet of Youtuber is a hobby and he did not expect to hit so much

The other side of the coin in Canelo Angulo’s life came with the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, because during the fair he opened his YouTube channel, uploaded his material and pasted his content. Today, It is becoming more and more important on this platform..

“The truth, I do it as a hobby, there are times when I don’t have things to do and that’s why I start making videos. Leaving football aside for a bit, there are times when I don’t do anything and I take it as a hobby, an extra to catch ‘cure’ or laugh for a while, and it seems that people have liked it and I try to have a good time in my free time,” he said.

on your channel He already has 153 thousand followers and has published 22 videos. The most viewed was the debut at Tokyo 2020 with almost 700 thousand views. He even already has his first plate for more than 100 thousand followers.

“At first I made it a game, I uploaded it to upload it, we never thought it would get to where the first video that had thousands of views did and we hoped that it would have few, first I recorded it to keep it saved, but later I said, ‘I’m going to upload it to see what’s up’ and yes, people liked it”, he commented.