César Tovar and Johan Santana share a seat in the Minnesota Hall of Fame | baseball 123

A news that fills with happiness and pride all of us who follow the incidences of Venezuelans around the best baseball in the world was released this week, it is about the immortality of César Tovar in the Hall of Fame of the Minnesota Twins .

The former number 12 of the twins wore this uniform for 8 campaigns, with them he reached the highest level of the ball in 1965, participating in 18 games. Although he was not included in the postseason roster, that year the cast reached the World Series, where they fell in 7 duels against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers of Sany Koufax and Don Drysdale.

During his time in Minnesota, Tovar appeared in 1,090 games, establishing himself as one of the best utility men in the Majors. That ability allowed him to be just the second player in history to play all 9 positions, this in a game held on September 22, 1968, in a 2×1 victory for his team against the Oakland Athletics.

With the Twins, the man from Caracas averaged .281 (.4142-1.164), with an on-base percentage of .337, slugging percentage of .37 and .714 OPS, 193 doubles, 45 triples, 38 home runs, 319 RBIs, 646 runs scored and 299 tickets.

Cesár Tovar and his meeting with Johan Santana

Separated by divergent lines of time, these two Venezuelans now converge in the niche of twin immortality.

In his journey with Minnesota, Tovar’s in the state of Mérida established himself as at least the best left-handed pitcher in the Big Show, an affirmation consecrated in the Cy Young awards obtained in 2004 and 2006.

For the gocho, there were also 8 seasons with the twins, achieving with them 93 wins and a winning percentage of .679, 3.22 ERA, 1.09 whip, 1 saved game and 1,381 strikeouts in 1,308.2 innings.

César Tovar and Johan Santana are our only representatives at the Temple of Twin Immoratity, a place that houses Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Kirby Puckett, Calvin Griffith, Herb Carneal, Jim Kaat, Bert Blyleven, Tom Kelly, Bob Allison, Bob Casey, Earl Battey, Frank Viola, Carl Pohlad, Zoilo Versalles, Gary Gaetti, Jim Rantz, Rick Aguilera, Brad Radke, George Brophy, Greg Gagne, Jim Perry, Camilo Pascual, Eddie Guardado, Tom Mee, John Gordon , Torii Hunter, Michael Cuddyer, Andy MacPhail, Jerry Bell, Joe Nathan, Justin Morneau, Ron Gardenhire and Dan Gladden.