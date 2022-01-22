Chiquis leaves very little to the imagination with her daring wardrobe in her new video with Thalía

Chiquis Rivera combined his talent with that of Thalia to offer new music to fans with the theme ‘Baila Así’, in which Becky G and Play N Skillz also participate.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter shared this Friday a preview of the audiovisual work that will be released on Monday, January 24.

In the short video, the singer was seen with a daring wardrobe with which she showed all her sensuality.

This advance moved the singer’s followers, who did not hesitate to leave hundreds of comments on the publication he made on Instagram: “OMG, they are going to break it”, “Chiquis, this comes with everything” and “The chiquis so beautiful”, were some of the messages they wrote to him.

‘Baila Así’ was released in September 2021, but it will be next week that the public will see the video clip of the song.

In another Instagram post, Chiquis Rivera told her fans: “My Boss Bees we had this surprise well kept for you.”

Similarly, he indicated: “The official video for ‘Baila Así’ premieres this Monday on YouTube. Three powerful Mexicans together for the first time. Safety pin”.

For now, the song has more than 850,000 visits on YouTube, so it is likely that the premiere of the video clip will be a success, due to the sticky rhythm and the appearance of these musical figures.

Becky G and Chiquis Rivera have forged a great friendship for years, an example of this is that Becky was the one who helped the artist to conquer her current partner Emilio Sánchez.

Chiquis Rivera bought a mansion

But not everything is music in the life of the artist, because information recently circulated that she had bought a luxurious property in the exclusive Chatsworth, in Los Angeles, California. This was indicated by Gossip No Like.

This mansion, according to the data that has transpired, has 5,685 square feet of construction and a total of 89,288 square feet including the garden and parking.

They also indicated that the house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a pool, terrace and even a Jacuzzi in the garden.

The negotiation took place at the end of 2021, but it was not until this year that the exact details of the home of the first-born of the diva of the band were known.