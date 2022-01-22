Choco Lozano assists in Cádiz’s goal against Levante in the Spanish league!

2022-01-22

I raised Y Cadiz They open the day this Saturday in the Spanish league (0-2) and they arrive in great need. Both clubs are in the basement fighting not to be relegated.

The yellow team opened the scoring thanks to both black in minute 33. The veteran striker headed in a great cross from the Choco Lozano from the right after overcoming his opponent’s mark.

For the complement, the trainer Sergio Gonzalez decided to take out Lush in the 60th minute. It should be noted that the catracho saw a yellow card in the 50th minute for a strong foul.

The Cadiz he scored the second of the game in the 73rd minute after a poor start from the I raised. black he pressed from the sideline and the ball reached salvi sanchez who did not forgive in front of the goal.