Chris Duarte: “Playing against Curry and Thompson is a blessing from God”

Dominican Chris Duarte stood out in the great and surprising victory of the Indiana Pacers against the Golden State Warriors (117-121) and, in statements to the media after the game, he underlined the honor it is for him to face NBA stars such as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“Playing against Curry and Thompson is something that inspires me,” he said.

“I used to watch those players on television before, when I was in the Dominican Republic. And now, playing against them on the same pitch is something very big. It is a blessing from God and I am very grateful for it,” he added.

Duarte, who was chosen 13th in the last draft, signed his best performance to date with the Pacers by getting 27 points (10 of 16 shooting, 2 of 3 triples), 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals (without losing any ball) in 39 minutes starting as a starter.

The Dominican shone on the team court with the second best balance in the entire league (32-13); he led his team to break a squad led by an outstanding player like Stephen Curry (39 points tonight), and he was successful in marking great defenders like Klay Thompson or Andre Iguodala.

all smiles

Very smiling after his great match and after speaking with the American television TNT on the track as the great figure of the duel, Duarte joked with the journalists about how late it was after a game that was decided in extra time.

“Thanks for staying up. I know it’s late…” he said between laughs.

So happy was the young player that he had to remind journalists that at least twice they had seen him just as smiling: when he played his first game in the NBA and when his second child, a girl, was born earlier this month.

Duarte explained what made it possible for the Pacers to give the bell in San Francisco (USA). “I think the key to the game was defense. We played together as a team, we moved the ball very well. We believed in each other,” he explained.

The victory of the Pacers, who on Wednesday had already stunned the Los Angeles Lakers, has even more merit if one takes into account that today they played without references from their squad such as Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert or Myles Turner.

“Since before going out to the game, we knew that the veterans were not going to be with us. And we said that we were going to play for each other,” Duarte said.

“The youngsters are hungry, we have energy that we want to put there. We try to win and play hard,” he said.

Before knocking out the Lakers and Warriors on consecutive days, the Pacers had only won one of their last ten meetings.

Duarte also explained that his coach, Rick Carlisle, has been asking him lately to play “fast” and not think “too much.”

The Dominican is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, numbers that place him among the most outstanding rookies in his class.

“I am worried about improving every day, winning games and doing the things that the coach demands of me. Of course I would like to win the rookie of the year and it is one of my goals, but I am not focusing on numbers or anything like that,” he clarified. .

“I’m just focusing on what the coach tells me to do and improving my game,” he added.