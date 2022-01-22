Christina Aguilera and Ozuna premiere “Santo” with a spectacular video clip

This 2022 comes loaded with music with great comebacks like that of Christina Aguilera, which this January 21 presents its new album “La Fuerza”, a record work in Spanish that landed in a big way with a very special collaboration: the song “Santo”, together with Ozuna.

For days now, fans of Xtina and El Negrito de Ojos Claros have been waiting for their new song together, a song full of Latin and urban vibes perfect for dancing and giving everything on the dance floor.

How could it be otherwise in the case of a union of this height, the artists delighted with a video clip starring them in which they immerse the viewer in a world of fantasy. The audiovisual work was in charge of Nuno Gomesm one of the favorite directors of the Latin wait.

With “La Fuerza”, Christina Aguilera begins a new stage in her musical career, of which the song is also part “Pa Mis Niñas”, which he presented a few months ago in the company of Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole and Becky G. A theme that the four performed live at the Latin Grammys last year.

The American singer with Ecuadorian roots announced the release of her album on her social networks, where she wrote: “The Force is here! Latin music has always been ingrained in me and in my childhood. Once that connection is there, it is with you forever. The Force is a project for me, my roots and my children, so that they can feel a deeper level of who they are.”

“It is a dream to share my story, my love and respect for a part of me that is so dear to my heart. I am proud to explore more about myself and my musical passions with each new project. It has been incredibly special to work with so many artists.” talented to bring this body of work to life…and this is only the first chapter! With love…”, added the artist.

