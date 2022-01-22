Christina Aguilera confessed with which Mexican artist she made an unforgettable duet

Christina Aguilera at the annual Latin Grammy Awards 2021 (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP)

After years away from the stage, Christina Aguilera He came back stronger than ever and decided to bet on his Latin American audience with a new musical project in Spanish. The American singer-songwriter who achieved fame in the 2000s confessed that she considers the collaboration she made with a Mexican interpreter as legendary.

The interpreter of great successes like lady marmalade, Beautifuhe, Candyman, Dirrity Y Can’t hold us down, is promoting his return to the music industry with The force, his new album in Spanish from which his first single came off For my girls. It was later released We are nothing Y Holy, this last song being a duet with the Puerto Rican Ozuna.

Christina Aguilera offered a press conference where she gave details about her album in Spanish and answered some questions. Inside the talk recovered and translated by the program Today, the singer-songwriter expressed that one of her most memorable duets was recorded with the singer Alexander Fernandez.

Alejandro appeared in Guadalajara, Jalisco, after the sensitive death of Vicente Fernández PHOTO: FERNANDO CARRANZA GARCIA / CUARTOSCURO.COM

“I loved that collaboration, he is an amazing artist and it was a legendary song, it’s very special to me… I haven’t done a song like it again,” he declared.

It was in 2013 when the actress and the son of Vicente Fernández surprised their thousands of fans with a song together. It was nothing more and nothing less than Today I want you, a ballad written in 1975 by the composer Miguel Gallardo. It is worth mentioning that the successful song has been interpreted by great figures of Latin American music, among them, Ricardo Montaner.

The also actress, who recently reached 41 years of age, gained a great experience after working hand in hand with the foal, Well, he remembered that during all the time they lived together while recording the song and the video clip, he was extremely respectful and kind. Thanks to the experience they forged a working relationship that transcended off the screen.

Christina Aguilera performs during the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, November 18, 2021. Picture taken November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

“Alexander is very sweet and that’s why I invited him on stage when I was in Mexico for my last concert. everyone was in shock and I saw all that love for him. It was definitely a beautiful experience.”, he commented.

Throughout her artistic career, Christina Aguilera has worked with other representatives of the genre such as Luis Fonsi, Puerto Rican artist with whom he recorded If I hadn’t met you. Just a few hours ago, the American singer captivated her thousands of Latin American fans with Santo, a song and video clip she made with Ozuna.

Christina Aguilera began her career in the medium with some songs in English, however, she gained great popularity in Latin America after she dared to interpret in Spanish, becoming one of the few artists who have succeeded in the attempt. the protagonist of Nights of enchantment stole my heart of his fans with hits like But I remember you, False hopes, Come with me, Forever you, among other.

Christina Aguilera turned 41 on December 18. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

During her meeting with the media, the singer expressed her appreciation for Spanish, since she considers it to be a romantic language that nourishes songs with an air of passion that can hardly be achieved in pieces in English.

“The language is too passionate and it’s poetic, you can’t translate it into English, I’ve tried but it doesn’t make sense because the English language isn’t pretty. […] you know it’s not my first language, but I love it”, he added.

Finally, Christina Aguilera shared that she has a great appreciation for the language because it was present in her childhood thanks to her family.

“In my childhood I spoke Spanish, my father is from Ecuador, I lived there for a while as a child with my grandparents and that’s how I managed to speak it. My mother spoke Spanish, she was a translator“, He said.

