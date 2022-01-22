Cinderella. Live from the New York Met

Since 2006, attending a performance of the Metropolitan Opera in New York has ceased to be a dream for millions of people around the world and has become a reality, without having to travel to Lincoln Center in New York. And it is that the program of satellite transmissions Live from the New York Met each year projects its functions in more than 2,200 theaters and art centers in 70 countries.

Although 19 months of performances were suspended due to the pandemic, since October 2021 we can already enjoy high-quality operas from our National Auditorium. In the 2021-2022 season we already saw new productions such as Eurydice (Matthew Aucoin) and classics like The magic Flute (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart) and this January 22 it’s time to relive the magic of Cinderella by Jules Massenet.

The work directed by Emmanuel Villaume is divided into four acts with a total duration of 1 hour 47 minutes. The young dreamer who plunges into an idyllic romance with a prince will be played by Isabel Leonard. The rest of the cast includes Jessica Pratt (Fairy Godmother), Emily D’Angelo (Prince Charming), Stephanie Blythe (Madame De La Haltière) and Laurent Naouri (Pandolfe).

What you’ll see is an entirely new, stripped-down English translation by acclaimed librettist, translator, and playwright Kelley Rourke (Lucy). Get ready for an experience that feels familiar with scenery and special effects full of magic and fantasy, for example, you will see excerpts from the French tale by Charles Parrault in digital projections.

So, get on with the Christmas spirit and enjoy the New York Met Opera without leaving Mexico City.

