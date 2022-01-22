Completely devastated, Adele cancels shows in Las Vegas: ‘I am sad and ashamed’

Adela announces that her performances in Las Vegas have been postponed.

Singer Adele indefinitely postponed the fixed show in Las Vegas (USA), which was scheduled to premiere this Friday, due to “delays” in production and having “half” of his team sick with covid-19.

In a video published this Thursday on her Instagram account, the British artist announced tearfully that she was postponing this “residency”, as fixed shows are called in the city of the game for a certain period of time.

“I’m sorry but my show is not ready. (…) We have tried everything to have it on time and that it was good enough“, explained the singer who, so far, has not given new dates for the event.

Adele claimed to feel “sad and embarrassed” for all the fans who had already planned to attend this series of concerts, but insisted that it was “impossible” to start with “half the team” sick with covid-19.

The “residency” was to consist of two concerts each weekend, through April 16, at the Caesar Hotel Coliseum, known for being one of the most reputable entertainment venues in Las Vegas.

The artist made this series of shows public on November 30. The demand was so high that a web page was set up to reserve the tickets, which reached prices of up to 600 dollars.

Adele released her fourth studio album, titled “30”, at the end of last year. The album, which deals with issues such as divorce and motherhood, was installed for weeks at number 1 on the international charts.

The permanent “residences” of Las Vegas are a type of concerts, starring renowned artists, which for months attract tourists from the US and other countries to this North American city.

Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Elton John, Rod Stewart and Mariah Carey are some of the singers who have had their own show in Las Vegas.

Keep reading

• Adele’s residence in Las Vegas has a waiting list

• After her painful divorce, Adele confesses that she misses being married

• Adele confesses that she is the biggest fan of Dwayne Johnson: “If I met him in person I would start crying”