Compress Images on Mac: 5 Ways to Do It

The image sensors of most cameras today, combined with high screen resolutions, make it increasingly easy to obtain images of size and quality, but they also require more space when saving them on our computer. For this and if we don’t require as many pixels for most of our images we share 5 ways to compress images on Mac.

When reducing the size or weight of the images, we are often afraid of losing quality in the content, but when doing it correctly and proportionally, the changes are imperceptible. Instead, they generate benefits such as saving disk space, greater speed when downloading an image and higher loading speed in case of uploading them to a website or sharing them through an application.

How to Compress Images on Mac

From the following list of tips some apply to photos taken with other cameras and others to captures generated from Apple devices. In this way, you can choose the one that is most useful for your case.

When it comes to reducing the size of images on Mac, we can choose between changing the format of the image or directly changing its size.

When it comes to screenshots you make with Apple devices, they are automatically saved in PNG format. In this case it is recommended change the format from PNG to JPG since it offers almost the same image quality but reduces it, it generates a much smaller file size. In most cases, file size reduction is up to 98% less.

In the case of reducing the size of images made with other devices, the first thing is to know the dimensions of the original image by selecting it and pressing Command + I. In images of width and height around 4000 px and 2800 px, it is sure to be of multi-megabyte images. A recommended dimension to maintain quality would involve reducing the image to say 2000px by 1400px.

Change the format to JPG

Starting with macOS Monterey and later, Mac offers a handy quick action menu for compressing images. To do this, it is necessary to follow the following steps:

Select one or more images and right click. choose Quick Actions > Convert Image.

The format JPEG is fine unless you want to change it. Checked “Keep metadata” means you want to keep the photo details like date, time, location, etc. Click on the Image Size drop-down menu and choose small, medium, large or royal size. The actual size will offer significant savings only when you change the format. As if you were converting PNG to JPEG. If you keep the same format, choosing actual size will not reduce the file size much. For sort images by file size click Size at the top of the Finder folder. Finally, click Convert to JPEG to reduce the size of the image file and save it to the same location as the original files.

Preview on Mac to compress images

Preview offers the tools to reduce the size of the image file. You can work with one or multiple images and reduce their file size.

1.Make double click to open the image in the Preview app.

From the top menu bar, click File > Export.

Choose the format. HEIC is not supported everywhere, but offers a significantly smaller file size Drag the quality slider to lower it. Once you are satisfied with the size of the file, press Keep.

Preview also offers the option to batch compress images. To do this we must follow the following steps:

Select multiple images in the Finder folder by holding down the Command key or pressing Command + A. Right click and select Open With > Preview.

press Command + A and check that all image thumbnails are selected in the left sidebar of the Preview app. Once in the top menu bar, select File > Export Selected Images.

Choose Options on the bottom. Choose the format and drag the quality slider to adjust it. Choose To choose to compress all images and save them.

Change the dimensions of images with the Photos app

Like the Preview app, the macOS Photos app also works to reduce the file size of images.

Choose one or more images in the Photos app. press Command + Shift + E or from the top menu bar, click File > Export > Export Photos. Click the little arrow next to photo type to see more options. Choose the type, quality, and size of the photo to compress the images.

5 Press on Export > choose a location > Export.

Third Party Applications

The App Store has various applications that allow you to compress images available for Mac.

On MacBooks with Apple Silicon applications like Compress Photos & Pictures, it works as perfectly as it does on the iPhone and iPad, but there is also the option to try it with other applications of the same style.

Once with the application downloaded on the Mac, the steps are simple. You can add photos from the Photos app and save the compressed images in the same place.

Online sites to compress images

Another quick method when it comes to compressing images is through an online site. A search for “compress images” in our browser brings up hundreds of these sites. Some highly recommended are:

When choosing this option we must consider that in some way we are sharing them and in this sense seek images that preferably do not offer personal information, such as personal documents.

As we have seen, there are many options to reduce the size and weight of images on Mac without losing quality. It is enough to choose the one that best suits the type of image we have and the use we want to give it. In case you want to do the same from another Apple device, you can also learn how to change the size of one or more photos from the iPhone or iPad

