Cortuluá vs Atlético Nacional today: line-up, purslane news | Time and where to watch by Win+ | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Atlético Nacional visits Cortuluá this Saturday from 4:05 in the afternoon, for the first date in the I-2022 League. The purslane will seek to start off on the right foot in the championship in a complicated match and with several ingredients other than the ball. It is the first time that they face each other after the well-known judicial dispute between the two, where the Antioquians had to hand over several million dollars. The heart of the Valley team is unknown and of the one that got promotion last year, there is little left.

One of the teams that people are waiting for their debut, both fans and rivals, are the Purslane, who will have Alejandro Restrepo in his second semester as property manager, four of the five reinforcements: Álvaro Angulo, Jhon Duque, Alexander Mejía and Daniel Mantilla , more youngsters hungry for glory like Luis Marquínez, Jímer Fory, Cristian Castro Devenish, Nelson Palacio and Ruyery Blanco.

Nacional traveled to Tuluá with 18 players, Tomás Ángel, Hayen Palacios, Felipe Aguilar, Aldair Quintana, joined Baldomero Perlaza in the club’s medical department and were absent for this game. For their part, Andrés Andrade and Jonatan Álvez were not summoned due to a technical decision. It is said that the Uruguayan would have everything agreed to go to Unión de Argentina.

Ángel and Palacios, both players tested positive for covid 19, are asymptomatic and isolated. Felipe Aguilar is in post covid physical reconditioning, he would be available for the next match against Junior for the second date in the I-2022 League. Aldair Quintana is also undergoing post covid physical reconditioning and recovering from dynamic osteopathy of the pubis. His return to competition would be between the second date against Junior or the third against Millonarios in Campín.

Finally, Baldomero Perlaza is still recovering after having suffered a bimaeolar sprain of the ankle grade 2-3 and an intertarsal sprain of the right foot. His competitive discharge would be between the sixth date against Alianza Petrolera or the seventh against Envigado.

Alejandro Restrepo, coach of Nacional spoke about Cortuluá, a team that they will face again after four years. “Cortuluá is a great rival, it has been difficult to obtain information because they changed coaches, players and surely with a new game idea. They have many comebacks and they will surely be excited to play in the first division. We must go out and propose, be intense and look for an important victory in a difficult place, we are going to face a club with tradition and it will not be easy to compete in a soccer place”.

In addition, “we face it with the same seriousness, with a lot of capacity, not only what we acquired in the previous season. I feel more like a leader with more abilities to demonstrate my work, that our fans feel proud of the performance and the triumphs”.

Data between Cortuluá and Atlético Nacional

Cortuluá and Atlético Nacional have played for the Colombian League in 46 games. The heart of the Valley team won in 18 games, against 20 of the purslane, eight draws complete the record. In terms of goals scored, Cortuluá celebrated 51 times against 64 of the Antioquians.

Atlético Nacional defeated Cortuluá in their last two games against them in the First Division, keeping a clean sheet on both occasions, after four games without achieving it (two draws, two losses). The Medellín team could link three victories against Cortuluá for the first time since 2004-2010 (three).

Relegated to the second category after the 2017 season, Cortuluá has not started a First Division campaign with a victory since La Liga I-2016, when they defeated Deportivo Cali 4-1 on the first day at home.

Atlético Nacional won only one of its last 10 Liga II-2021 games (six draws, three losses), after having won 12 of the previous 15 games (two draws, one loss). As a visitor, the purslane team adds five visits without winning (4E 1D).

Daniel Mantilla, Atlético Nacional’s new signing, was the second player who generated the most chances in the top flight in 2021 with La Equidad, both in general (89) and in set pieces (32).

Jefferson Duque, from Atlético Nacional, was the player with the most goal participations in 2021 in the highest division (30 –21 goals, nine assists).

likely alignment

National Athletic: Kevin Wed; Yerson Candelo, Emmanuel Olivera, Juan David Cabal, Álvaro Angulo; Jhon Duque (Sebastián Gómez), Alexander Mejía, Jarlan Barrera, Daniel Mantilla, Dorlan Pabón, Jefferson Duque.

DT: Alexander Restrepo.

Hour: 4:05 p.m.

Stadium: October twelve.

Referee: Jhon Hinestroza (Chocó).

VAR: Andres Rojas (Bogotá).

TV.: WinSports+.

