Crisis in Ukraine: the United States and Russia talk about the situation – Europe – International

The meeting between the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and its American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, in Geneva, whose purpose was to find formulas to reduce tensions around Ukraine, after alerts grew about a possible invasion that would trigger a conflict of global proportions, was the center of world attention this Friday.

The meeting lasted an hour and a half. The diplomats will meet “next week” with a view to continuing the dialogue.

Although the tone was “frank and substantial”, according to Blinken, it also served to defuse tensions after weeks of verbal escalation.

Washington believes the prospect of a Russian military incursion into Ukraine was increasingly likely, with tens of thousands of troops deployed for weeks near its pro-Western neighbor.

The two men agreed to meet again and Blinken did not rule out a summit between Joe Biden Y Vladimir Putin. An idea that Lavrov considered premature.

Russia came to the table without wanting to give in on its main demand: that NATO not continue its expansion towards eastern Europe and that it not deploy troops or weapons, nor continue its military activities in that area of ​​the continent, which would mean excluding any future accession from Ukraine to the Alliance.

After the meeting, U.S promised a written response “next week” to those demands, according to Sergey Lavrov, after what he called “frank” talks with his American counterpart on the crisis in Ukraine.

“We agreed that next week we will be presented with written responses to our proposals,” said Lavrov, who stressed that he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “agree that a reasonable dialogue is necessary” so that “the calm the emotions.

Russian servicemen in position upon arrival for joint drills in Belarus. Photo: Handout / REPUBLIC OF BELARUS MINISTRY OF DEFENSE / AFP

On the other hand, Russia demanded the withdrawal of foreign forces and their weapons from Bulgaria and Romania, a point included in the security guarantees required Moscow to prevent expansion of NATO and the emplacement of offensive weapons near its borders.

“It is about the withdrawal of foreign forces, war equipment, weapons (…) with the aim of returning to the state that existed in 1997 in the countries that were not members of NATO at that time. Among them are Bulgaria and Romania “said the diplomatic entity.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian proposals “were formulated in a totally precise way that does not admit any type of double interpretation.”

In response, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) rejected this Friday the demand raised by Russia. “Russia’s demands would create first-class and second-class NATO members and we cannot accept that,” spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said, adding that the transatlantic military alliance “does not give up” on defending and protecting its members.

According to the spokeswoman, “NATO remains vigilant and continues to assess the need to strengthen the eastern part of our alliance.” NATO “will always respond to any security deterioration, including by strengthening our collective defense,” Lungescu said.

Moscow disclosed last December the drafts of the treaty and the agreement that it proposes to the US and NATO, respectively, to open a new era of security that will put an end to the instability it brought, according to the Kremlin, the end of the Cold War and the sole hegemony of Washington over the globe.

Regarding the US, Moscow proposed the signing of a new treaty that excludes the deployment of nuclear weapons outside the borders of both countries and the return to their silos of weapons already deployed before the entry into force of the binding document what it proposes

In an unprecedented proposal, both sides would also commit to destroying existing infrastructure abroad, in addition to ceasing nuclear testing and training civilian and military specialists from other countries.

Russia, in turn, proposed to NATO a nine-point agreement that highlights the demands that the bloc desist from “all military activity” in the territory of Ukraine and several countries in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

A satellite image shows an overview of equipment deployed at the facility in Klimovo, Russia.

The United States asked Russia to withdraw its troops from the border with Ukraine

For its part, the United States defended against Russia the freedom of countries to choose whether or not they wish to join the NATO and asked him to show that he does not want to invade Ukraine by withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border.

“If Russia wants to start convincing the world that it has no aggressive intentions towards Ukraine, a good starting point would be de-escalation, the withdrawal of those forces from the Ukrainian border,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and added that the president Joe Biden is willing to meet with Vladimir Putin if progress is made on the subject.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference following bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: EFE/EPA /MARCIAL TREZZINI

Blinken described the meeting with Lavrov as “frank and substantial” and confirmed that they will continue to maintain contacts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

Of course, he stressed that Russia still has the possibility of choosing the path of diplomacy, and that if it chooses the conflict over Ukraine “there will be serious consequences and international condemnation.”

“The United States and Europe are ready to meet Russia on either of these two paths,” warned Blinken after the meeting with the Russian foreign minister, to whom he conveyed that Washington and its European allies “will continue to support Ukraine.”

The two-hour dialogue at the Wilson Hotel in Geneva was “frank and substantive,” Blinken said at the press conference after the meeting, in which US diplomacy insisted to the Russian side that it will consider any incursion of Russian troops on Ukrainian territory.

Blinken confirmed that the United States will provide a written response to Russia next week on its security concerns.

The truth is that the Russian proposals were described as an ultimatum by the West, which, however, has defended the possibility of diplomatic dialogue to lower tensions on the border with Ukraine in the face of the threat of a Russian invasion.

Baltic states to send anti-tank, anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced Friday that they will send anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to help Ukraine defend against “possible Russian aggression.”

Baltic states urge Russia to cease its aggressive and irresponsible behavior

The three Baltic countries specified in a statement that they will send US Javelin and Stinger missiles, after having obtained Washington’s authorization to do so earlier in the week.

“Faced with increasing Russian military pressure on Ukraine and the region, the Baltic states decided to respond to Ukraine’s needs and offer additional defense assistance,” the statement said. “This aid will further strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend its territory and population against possible Russian aggression,” it adds.

Estonia will provide Javelin anti-tank missiles; Latvia and Lithuania will provide the anti-aircraft Stingers.

“We sincerely hope that Ukraine will not have to use such weapons,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said. “The Baltic states urge Russia to cease its aggressive and irresponsible behavior,” he added, stating that the weapons will be handed over “in the near future.”

Estonian Defense Minister Kalle Laanet stated that it was “important to support Ukraine in every possible way”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

