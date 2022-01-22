Cruz Azul’s probable lineup against Monterrey on Matchday 3 of Clausura 2022

Cruz Azul will face Monterrey in one of its most complicated matches of Clausura 2022 with two casualties, but with two recovered footballers who aim to be starters.

Cruz Azul is ready to face one of its most complicated matches of all the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022, this Saturday when I visit the Monterey Striped in the match corresponding to Day 3, in Liga MX, where despite the complicated week in La Noria due to the Guillermo Fernandez theme, A hopeful outlook emerges.

And it is that Juan Reynoso was able to work all week with two key elements in their squad, and that until last week they could not start as starters: Santiago Gimenez and Alejandro Mayorga, because the striker had just recovered from covid-19 and the reinforcement from Chivas He was still not physically 100%.

However, fortunately for Blue Cross, both of them have already worked closely with the team throughout the week, so after having added a few minutes in the Matchday 2 in view of Juarez, this week they do aim to start in the starting lineup ofJohn Reynoso to face the Monterey Striped at BBVA, where in addition there will be a reunion with Luis Romo.

The losses of Cruz Azul for Day 3

On the other hand, it is no secret to anyone that ‘Pol’ Fernandez is located in Argentina, according to the latest versions from your country, closing your signing with Boca Juniors, so again cwill use low with The Machine and most likely he will not even return to Mexico City.

In a very different situation is the first reinforcement to arrive at La Noria: Christian Tabó, who suffered from his left leg injury since the preseason and still not able to recover 100%, so that would not be available either to have his presentation as a cement worker this weekend, since he still did not work at the same time during the week.

This would be the Cruz Azul lineup to face Monterrey:

In this way, there could be two changes in Cruz Azul’s lineup for this Saturday’s duel against Rayados, compared to the one that Juan Reynoso commanded last week, since in defense, they would remain Juan Escobar on the right side, Pablo Aguilar and Julio Domínguez in the central, but on the left side Alejandro Mayorga could start as a starter, relegating Adrián Aldrete to the bench.

If there are no surprises, the midfield would remain intact, with Erik Lira, Rafa Baca and Charly Rodriguez, further by Uriel Antuna and Ignacio Rivero by the bands, more loaded on the offensive to fill with balls who would begin to take a leading role as the reference striker of Machine: Santiago Gimenez.