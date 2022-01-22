Crypto crash: why all cryptocurrencies crashed in hours

The value of cryptocurrencies decreased considerably (Image: Infobae)

In the last 24 hours the price of cryptocurrencies has drastically devalued, removing nearly $200 billion from the crypto market, including all tokens, experts reported.

Bitcoin, ethereum, Binance’s BNB, solana, cardano and XRP they are some of the cryptocurrencies that lost much of their value, which has caused their creditors to panic. On the other hand, there are those who have bought in the hope that they will rise again soon.

In accordance with Forbes, the price of bitcoin plummeted 10% in the last day, falling below $38k, a level it hasn’t had since summer 2021. While the price of ethereum, BNB, solana, cardano, and XRP have fallen between 7 and 11 percent. Digital tokens overall have lost around $1 trillion in value since the November peak, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

CoinMarketCap screenshot taken on the night of January 21 (Photo: Twitter)

Due to the drastic decrease in the prices of cryptocurrencies in social networks, the hashtag became popular #cryptocrash, in which users took the opportunity to make memes and jokes, pointing out that this day is the “Black Friday” of the tokens, as if their current price was thanks to offers.

This sudden drop in cryptocurrencies occurs when Stock markets around the world are crashing. For example, the Nasdaq Composite Index of Wall Street, which brings together the most important technology companies, fell again in the previous day with force, 1.30 percent.

Added to this, experts explain that cryptocurrencies are affected by the possibility that the Central Bank of Russia prohibits both the sale and the mining of cryptocurrencies.

(Photo: Twitter)

Also, this market is influenced by the possibility that the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States tightens its monetary policy to combat inflation, prompting many investors to dump shares of tech companies.

Nonetheless, “cryptocurrency markets have been sitting at a critical support level for some time. The macroeconomic market weakness is causing a sale of risky assets. A continuation of this sentiment will likely see Bitcoin trading in the mid-30s,” Stack Funds said in a comment to CoinDesk.

Cryptocurrencies became emblematic of a pullback in speculative investment triggered by the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States. As investors try to step aside amid expectations of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, Bitcoin behaves as a highly speculative investment.

Meme pointing out that the fall that Bitcoin had last year was only a part and that this will continue as the one registered in the last hours (Photo: Twitter)

Recently, essayist and former stock trader Nassim Nicholas Taleb, recognized for having warned about the risks of the US mortgage market before the global financial crisis of 2008, compared Bitcoin to a “contagious disease” and warned that it does not serve as a safe haven.

The author of “The Black Swan” and “Antifragile” made a bold comparison between the most valuable cryptocurrency “with an infectious disease, has characterized it as useless and has stated that it is useless to protect oneself from anything,” according to Business Insider.

Months ago, Taleb expressed in an analysis called “Bitcoin Black Paper” that bitcoin was not a currency, not a safe haven, not a hedge against inflation, not a hedge against government tyranny or catastrophe. Thus, he has used Twitter to spread his opinion that “bitcoin is a fragile bubble built on speculation instead of genuine value.”

