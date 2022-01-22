Cuba bids farewell to the King of Sucu-suco today › Culture › Granma

Ramón Rives Amador, popularly known as Mongo Rives, has died. This Friday, January 21, at the age of 92, the outstanding musician, creator of the sucu-sucu, has moved on to another dimension in the history of music and Cuban culture.

He, who earned the well-known adjective “King of Sucusuco”, has said goodbye to his people who loved, respected and admired him not only on the Isle of Youth, the same one that always had him there, between songs and popular tenths, but from all over Cuba and the world.

Cuba bids farewell to Ramón “Mongo” Rives Amador, the king of sucu-suco. Our condolences to family and friends.https://t.co/Pv02t7WhsG – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 22, 2022

Who does not remember Mongo’s contagious interpretations of I want to Dance with María Elena; Give me the tail of the piglet; Nice pinite; Catherine, my neighbor; The goat and Santa Fe, a beloved town, were left without clothes, which he led to innumerable guateques in fields and towns, with his instruments, many of them made by himself, where a birthday or the happy end of a harvest was celebrated. For this, and for his defense of our culture, he was awarded the National Prize for Community Culture.

Yes, because if something characterized him, it was always his attachment to his homeland, especially to the countryside, where he was seen working with his own hands, where he found the most incredible stories and reasons to later turn them into poetry and songs, which then distributed with grace and professionalism throughout the pinera geography and beyond. With Mongo Rives an entire island danced and laughed.

In a note from the Cuban Institute of Music, it is also highlighted that Mongo, who “during his intense and successful musical career dignifiedly represented the most authentic of our cultural traditions and proudly and humbly defended his deep popular roots” also knew how to win with his Cubanness and rooted commitment to his people, other recognitions, such as the Distinction for National Culture and the replica of Máximo Gómez’s machete.

With his special talent for music, expresses the note, the singular musician began from an early age with the promotion of this contagious rhythm, the sucu-suco, and founded his Quintet, which he called Tumbita Criolla, with which he debuted at the end of 1945. For more than 40 years the artist shared his art from his original condition as an amateur artist and recorded his first studio album in 2002: Mongo Rives y su Tumbita Criolla. This is Sucu Suco! with the Cuban record label Bis Music.

In his modest home there was always a school in which, as long as he could, he taught the smallest pineros the secrets of that authentic genre where different tunes are sung. Today the lute criollo of Mongo Rives might seem silent and it is not, nor will it ever be.