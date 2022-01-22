Cubans explode with prices in Carlos III: ‘This country is disgusting, nobody charges dollars, nor does MLC’

The Carlos III shopping center in Havana advertises almost daily products you sell in freely convertible currency (MLC) on their Facebook page. But nevertheless, several Cubans exploded with prices because they do not charge in dollars.

“Very cute and good? We do not charge dollars, the scam“, said Carlos Diego in a publication with products for the home such as pitchers at 4.52 MLC; and plates at 1.88, 2.40 or 5.76 MLC each. For his part, a set of chainrings costs 46.92 or 49.48 MLC.

“I am sorry to announce that the town has no MLC. Sell ​​these things in national currency, please,” said Daily Acosta.

The called crocs cost 7.20 MLC in Charles III. Other flip flops come in 4.72, 6.16 or 10.04, according to another post.

“Is not easy, fuck because we don’t have MLC, or to buy it from resellers who can. Really, how sad this reality is,” said Mariam Abreu. Yadira Valera added that “we are not fit for this crisis, we have to go back to the time when we used to go around with little nails and little pins in our flip-flops to make them last a little longer.”

The pack of baby diapers costs 10, 20 or 10.60 MLC. “A completely underutilized store. So many things that were sold there, like clothes and children’s baskets. Now with a culeros factory like TBKIDS, hardly anyone pays 10 dollars in culeros,” said Yaneisy Medina.

In Carlos III they sell another series of products, among them electric bikes at 1,065, scooter at 495 and paint cans at 24.97 MLC, as specified by the official page.

“Some lack of respect is what they are, so much protocol to sell a pair of disgusting shoes or shoes that the only ones who put them on are Cubans. This country is disgusting, nobody charges dollars, nor MLC and how easily they talk and advertise what is in the stores of the rich. It must be a pity for them to be puppets of this country. And now they will say that no one is to blame,” said Annie Aguilera.