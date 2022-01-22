Date set for collection of signatures for Maduro’s recall referendum

Maduro’s message to the US and the opposition in his government report 3:27

(CNN Spanish) — The day of collecting signatures to carry out a possible recall referendum of the mandate of the questioned president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, will take place on January 26 in a period of 12 hours, reported this Friday in a series of messages on Twitter the National Electoral Council (CNE).

For this, the CNE has established that the event will take place between 6 am local time and 6 pm local time and that 1,200 signature reception centers will be set up in the country.

“It was established that the Electoral Registry that will be used to validate the process of receiving expressions of will will be the same one approved and audited for the Regional and Municipal Elections of 21-N, 2021, which consists of 20,929,987 voters.” explained the CNE in one of the messages.

The CNE said that in order for a recall referendum to be approved, “20%” of the total votes in the Electoral Registry must be reached in each of the states.

“Otherwise, the process will be terminated, which will activate the constitutional provision that establishes that a request for revocation can only be made during the period for which the official was elected,” added the institution.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó reacted harshly to the announcement. “What is the fear #Maduro? Not even a few signatures do you allow with a CNE kidnapped by you, you are weaker than anyone thinks. They fear that Venezuela is Barinas,” he wrote on Twitter.

The CNE approved this Monday three requests to start the procedure for a “possible activation of a referendum to recall the mandate” of President Nicolás Maduro.

The Council then said that the approved requests were promoted by the Venezuelan Movement for the Recall (Mover), All United for the Recall Referendum and the National Executive Committee of Confedejuntas, together with the Committee of National and International Democracy.