David Ortiz raised his percentage to 83.8 heading to Cooperstown

SANTO DOMINGO.- David Ortiz increased his score heading to Cooperstown With 41% of the ballots released (174), the Dominican raised his percentage of votes to 83.8 to be elected as a member of the Hall of Fame of Cooperstown, in the class of 2022.

The final result will be known on Tuesday the 25th. If elected, he would be the fourth Dominican in the immortality of Major League Baseball and would partner with Vladimir Guerrero, another offensive player, third, after the pitchers, Juan Marichal and Pedro Martínez, they found their niche in Cooperstown.

Along with Ortiz, according to Ryan Thibodaux, Barry Bonds with 77.5% and Roger Clemens with 76.3% are in the promotion zone, both in the tenth year being weighted, the last to be selected by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA, for its acronym in English), institution that is in charge of the first consideration of the members of the Major Leagues, after five years of retirement.

Outside the selection zone are Scott Rolen with 69.4%; Curt Schilling, 60.1% and Todd Helton, 56.6%.

Other Dominicans among those considered in this vote are Alex Rodriguez in his first year, 41.0%; Manny Ramírez, in his sixth year, 38.2% and Sammy Sosa, in his last year, 24.9%.