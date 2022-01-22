Dembélé explodes against Barcelona: I’ve had enough of gossip and blackmail

Midtime Editorial

Barcelona, ​​Spain / 01.20.2022 12:22:58





The issue is going to end ugly between Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele, the French player who has been publicly accused by the institution -along with his agent- of “systematic decline” all renewal offers; therefore, it has been ruled out of future calls, but the Mosquito exploded in social networks against the directive.

Discarded for the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao by technical decision after the accusations of the leaders, Ousmane Dembele published on Instagram a letter in which it was said “Fed up with gossip and blackmail” since he arrived at Barcelona four years ago, categorically denying being in rebellion or any lack of commitment.

“For four years I have not stopped reading things about myself without ever starting to justify myself. Gossip about me has been piling up for four years“, begins the letter from the French winger, who is the most expensive signing in the history of Barça Along with Philippe Coutinho, who has already left the institution.

“As of today, it’s over. I will answer honestly without giving in to any kind of blackmail (…) I have lived through complex moments, injuries, COVID has affected me, without the slightest training session, the coach has requested me and I have always complied without question,” he adds.

Over the sayings of Mateu Alemany, director of soccer of Barcelona, of his supposed “null commitment” to the team’s future project, the player categorically mentioned: “I forbid anyone to imply that I am not involved in the sports project or attribute intentions to me that I have never had”.

What will happen with Dembélé?

in what looks like a lose-lose situation, the two positions are very clear. Barcelona will freeze Dembélé if he does not accept a renewal or leaves this winter, while the player is willing to stand still half a year in order to be able to go free in the summer to a team that does meet their economic demands.

The problem for Ousmane is that, according to reports, his claim of 200 million euros for five years is something that very few clubs would be willing to pay, much less for a player plagued by injuries and inconsistent level.