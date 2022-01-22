Dembélé was scolded by a ‘Golden Ball’ winner: “In my time you would clean my boots” | General information

Former Barcelona player Hristo Stoichkov criticized the attitude of the Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé, whom he criticized for “never” understanding what it means to play for the Barça club.

After the coach of the Barça team, Xavi Hernández, will not summon the French international due to the entrenched situation to resolve his renewal and he responded by assuring that he will not give in to “blackmail”, the former Bulgarian striker gave his opinion of the events on the chain of TUDN television.

“I got involved as a foreigner to find out what Barcelona was at the time of Kubala, Carrasco, Krankl, Lineker, Bakero, Salinas, Alexanko… I knew the story and you never understood what Barcelona is. Hristo Storichkov tells you” , asserted the former Barça player.

In his message, Stoichkov urged Dembélé to leave Barcelona and no longer stain the Barça club’s shield.

“Twenty full games in 4 and a half years. In my time you would clean my boots. 108 games injured. 18 goals and 16 assists. 140 million with variables,” he reviewed.

He accused Dembélé of “deceiving people into believing” that he knows how to play football in the same position in which he stood out as a Barça player.

Finally, the now television commentator supported Xavi Hernández for having decided not to summon the player until his situation is resolved.