depressed? This has been the recovery of Grettel Valdez after the amputation of his finger

Right at the top of her artistic career and placed as one of the favorite actresses of the viewers, Grettel Valdez’s personal life has not been easy at all, as she has had to face some challenges that have put her to the test.

At 45 years old, the woman from Queretaro has had to fight some battles, but the last one put her life in danger, so she had to undergo surgery.

And it is that before her husband, Lionel Clerc was arrested in his native Switzerland to resolve legal problems that have prevented him from returning to the side of the Mexican, Grettel has seen his health decline.

She herself had the courage to share that they would have to amputate a part of her body after being diagnosed with cancer, even if it was not removed it could put her in a serious predicament.

And it is that the star shared that in 2018, he had cancer in the same section of his hand, a disease that was diagnosed in time and could be operated, but after his return, the solution was the amputation of the member in question.

“It’s a virus, it’s a wart that I have inside that is expanded, it’s a virus that transmutes cancer, so I’m already at peace, we already know what it is,” he commented for “Hoy”.

Therefore, the actress finally underwent the procedure on January 19 that amputated her thumb and it was her ex-husband, Patricio Borguetti, who announced how she is.

Grettel Valdez depressed?

It was during the morning on TV Azteca, “Come joy”, where the actor, Patricio Borghetti, shared how the recovery of the actress after the operation has been.

“It went very well, really. The information is correct, yesterday she was operated on, luckily everything went well… I could see her from the operation, the surgery was outpatient, “explained the 48-year-old Argentine singer.

And it is that according to the presenter’s statements, they had to remove the entire area contaminated by the bacteria that had already been diagnosed, and to prevent it from being in danger.

Regarding the state of mind of her and their son, Santino, and assured that she is very positive, and that she hopes that in a matter of days she could return to her normal life.

“… I spoke with Santino (his son) in the morning, during the operation… he was very calm, very confident. He’s home now, it was an outpatient surgery. It’s very good,” he shared with his program partners.

