Devin Plank, the striker who has cancer and played against Ajax | VIDEO

A touching moment occurred in the KNVB Beker (Netherlands Cup) in the match between Ajax Y Excelsior Maassluis (third division) because the devastating result of 9-0 in favor of those from Amsterdam was in the background.

It was all because the striker was able to participate in the match Devin Planck, who currently battle against cancer and that upon entering the field he was received with a corridor by both cadres.

Devin Plank, an Excelsior player, who is undergoing chemotherapy for fibular cancer, enters almost at the end of the game that Ajax wins 9-0 and both teams make him a corridor pic.twitter.com/CoVRYKwERV – Adal Franco (@AdalFrancoESPN) January 21, 2022

The moment went around the world, with a plank visibly moved by the action, which came as a complete surprise to him.

The battering ram was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor on the fibula, which was removed in surgery, so now he undergoes chemotherapy to eradicate the disease.

“We had already made four changes and I thought I was not going to enter. Happily, the technician did not forget my. Only now do I realize this gesture. I’m working on it every day to get back. I hope to have many minutes again as soon as possible,” he said.

“I am very happy to have returned to enter a court, although it has been a short time. It was an unforgettable moment, perhaps one of the best of my life”, added after the duel.

The Mexican did not participate in the tie Edson Alvarez, who remained on the bench by decision of coach Erik Ten Hag.

