Diego Boneta reacts to the news of his commitment to Renata Notni

The relationship between Diego Bonet Y Renata Notni It became official in April 2021 when, through a romantic photograph, both posed more than happy and extremely in love in Turkey.

Although for a long time they kept it at a fairly discreet level, since then, the couple is not afraid of being seen and today they do not stop showing off their love on social networks.

In fact, it was through this medium that everyone found out that they decided to spend the Christmas holidays together in New York, a place that Diego would have chosen to give Renata a promise ring, as a symbol of commitment, because they would already be thinking of uniting their lives in marriage, as reported this week.

“Diego, like a true gentleman, he knelt down and gave her a ring which, from what I understand, for now is a promise ring; the commitment one is going to be given in the official request that they will make with the family of both, which will be very soon”, quoted the magazine TV Notas.

However, it was the protagonist of ‘Luis Miguel, the series’, who came out to clarify everything in a meeting with the press after his arrival at the Mexico City International Airport, and He flatly denied that information.

“No, what I can tell you is that at this moment I am very happy. Don’t believe everything you read in the media. I saw that and I burst out laughing,” he said.

In the same way, the also singer mentioned that, for the moment, he has not thought about taking the next step with the actress, but it’s not something he ruled out either.

“I am focused on this moment and later we will see what comes next. I’m happy, and that’s all, more than anything it was very funny to see, these are things that are out of my control and as I tell you, it was more than anything funny to see that, “he explained, taking the rumors with humor.

But when asked directly if he plans to marry Renata, Diego clarified: “I am very happy, in love. I believe that everything comes to your time. The moment something like this happens, you will be the first to know,” he concluded.

