Dissidents acknowledge the attack in Arauca and ‘declare war’ on the Eln – Conflict and Drug Trafficking – Justice

Through a video, the front 28 of the dissidence The Farc claimed responsibility for the car bomb that exploded on Wednesday the 19th in Saravena, leaving one dead and at least 20 wounded.

In the communication, the dissidence assures that said attack was “an offensive” against the urban front.Sunday Lain‘ of the Eln, of the Eastern War Front of that guerrilla.

“In the framework of this legitimate action of war that the The n declared to the FARC there have been collateral damages that have affected the assets of the civilian population and generated anxiety. Therefore we express our apologies and assume our responsibility”, read a member of that illegal group.

Government offers reward

The Ministry of Defense announced a reward of up to 1,000 million pesos for alias Antonio Medina of the FARC dissidents, allegedly responsible for the attack in Arauca.

Likewise, a reward of 500 million pesos was offered for aliases Pescado and ‘Arturo’, of the FARC dissidents and for aliases Gavilán and ‘Culebro’ of the Eln.

While by alias ‘Pájaro’ and ‘Pablito‘ from the Eln, 300 and 4,000 million pesos were offered, respectively.

For his part, the commander of the military force, General Luis Fernando Navarro, said that “the intelligence of the Military Forces and the Police will be working in an even more articulated way to dispel and prevent terrorist actions.”

And the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, announced that a commission from the Victims Unit will go to Arauca to make the appraisals and compensation corresponding to those affected, as well as the ICBF to assess the situation of the zonal center and the Ministry of Agriculture to reestablish ICA services, and the restructuring day led by the Presidency of the Republic.

JUSTICE