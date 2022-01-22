Dollar today Colombia: exchange rate and Colombian peso for today, Saturday, January 22 | US Dollar to Colombian Peso | TRM | TDEX | NNDC | | ECONOMY

The dollar price in Colombia it was trading lower in the session this Friday, amid a recovery of the US currency and the fall of Wall Street.

The exchange rate It was trading at 3,961.45 Colombian pesos per dollar, a level 0.34% lower than that of the previous day, according to data from the Reuters agency.

For its part, in the stock market, the benchmark index of the stock market, the MSCI COLCAP, lost 2.23% to 1,547.47 points.

While the dollar initially dipped following disappointing economic data releases, it reversed losses after benchmark Treasury yields partially recovered as a 10-year TIPS auction showed weak foreign demand for the debt, according to Reuters.

Additionally, Wall Street’s main indices ended Thursday with heavy losses, after trading higher for most of the day.

In 2021, the US dollar has reached a maximum of 4,033.25 Colombian pesos, while its lowest level has been 3,412.80.

