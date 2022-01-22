Domínguez Brito to Luis Abinader: “The threat has been his response to questions about the Trust”

Santo Domingo, DR.

The presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Francisco Domínguez Brito, reacted to the declarations of President Luis Abinader to investigate every “cent” that was used for the construction of the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant.

Domínguez Brito said that “I do not accept, nor do I tolerate the threats of President Luís Abinader” against the PLD, for being questioned about the Thermoelectric trust contract.

“Two years into his government, he threatens to investigate possible acts of corruption in #PuntaCatalina. The threat has been his response to questions about the Trust,” he wrote in a thread on his Twitter account.

He assured that it was “improper and incorrect” for Abinader to threaten the former government party with an investigation, just for asking for transparency in the trust agreement. Likewise, Domínguez Brito invited the president to carry out the investigation.

“Using blackmail does not contribute to the democratic climate, nor to a healthy and independent justice in the Dominican Republic, and if we talk about the independence of justice, it is the Public Ministry and the judges who are responsible for determining whether it is an obligation to initiate a process,” he wrote. .

Francisco Domínguez Brito also expressed that with these statements Abinader himself casts doubt on the independence of the judicial processes.

“You are President Luís Abinader who questions what has been expressed in this period of government regarding the judicial processes that are being carried out, since it is evident that there is discrimination in which cases are and which are not,” he concluded.

In an interview made by members of the Government of the Morning, from the Tourism Fair held in Madrid, Luis Abinader denied that the Thermoelectric Power Plant is going to be privatized or sold, while assuring that he agrees that every penny that invested in its construction.

“I do agree that Punta Catalina be investigated, and yes, that it go to Congress and where it has to go, to the Public Ministry, that every penny that was taken to Punta Catalina be investigated, we are going to investigate it,” he said when he was interviewed in the program El Gobierno de la Mañana, broadcast from Madrid yesterday.