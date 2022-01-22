Dr. Polo of Case Closed announced an exciting news

The Cuban-American television presenter and lawyer, Ana Maria Polo Gonzalez, over the years has shown that he has a great talent for the artistic world. In addition, in terms of her academic training, the popular host has a doctorate in law. Without a doubt, her most important role, and for which she is known throughout the world, is for being the presenter of the television program of Telemundo, Case closed.

The Doctor Polo as it is popularly known began to appear on television in April 2001 in the program couples room, broadcast by Telemundo. There she solved various cases between couples as an arbitrator. She is known for yelling at guests who are disrespectful to her, another person in court, or the law.

For its part, in 2005 the show was renamed as Case closed and the format was altered regarding the number of cases you can receive per program. As well as new sections were included within the show, where she helps educate the audience on a variety of topics related to Law. Along with the new format, a song was created for the show, the lyrics of which were written by herself.

However, this time the popular lawyer is trending on various entertainment news portals by sharing exciting news on her official accounts. It has to do with a foundation that is responsible for helping sick children in different parts of the continent. This is not the first time that Anna Maria Polo carries out this type of crusades since its solidarity is one of its main characteristics.

The message that he shared on his official accounts with a video on his official account of Instagram is the following: “In this world we want more healthy children! I invite you to learn about the mission of @shrinershospitals whom I recently joined to participate in a campaign to inform the Hispanic audience about the work they provide in the United States, Mexico and Central America without any cost to children with neuromuscular diseases, burns and other conditions that need special medical attention.