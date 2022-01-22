Dreamers and legal residents will be able to vote in local elections in New York City

New York City, a historic magnet for immigration, is poised to become one of the largest places in the United States to grant non-citizens the right to vote in local elections.

Nearly one in nine of the city’s 7 million voting-age residents are people without citizenship but with legal residency documents. A bill nearing passage would allow some 800,000 immigrants to vote in elections for the city’s mayor, council members and other municipal officials.

Immigrants will continue to be unable to vote for the country’s president or federal congressmen, nor in state elections to elect governor, judges and legislators.

The law faces few obstacles. The measure has broad support within the Municipal Council, which is expected to ratify the measure on Thursday. Mayor Bill de Blasio has expressed reservations about the wisdom and legality of the bill, but said he would not veto it.

The law would give an electoral voice to the many New Yorkers who love the city and have made it their permanent home, but who cannot easily attain citizenship or prefer to retain citizenship of their home countries for various reasons.

It would also cover “dreamers”, young immigrants who came to the United States as children, such as Eva Santos, 32, who was brought to the country by her parents at the age of 11 as an immigrant without a residence permit. Unlike her friends, when she turned 18 she couldn’t vote or go to college.

“It was very hard for me to see how my other friends were able to make decisions about their future, and I couldn’t,” said Santos, now a community organizer.

More than a dozen US communities already allow non-citizen immigrants to vote, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont.

Through a voter-ratified referendum in 2016, San Francisco began allowing non-citizens to vote in school board elections, something that was also the case in New York City until those boards were abolished in 2002 and deeded. authority over schools to the mayor.

The initiative in New York City, controlled by Democrats, contrasts with the restrictions that are being applied in some states, where Republicans have raised unproven claims of widespread fraud by non-citizen immigrants in federal elections.

Voters in Alabama, Colorado and Florida last year upheld measures specifying that only US citizens could vote. They thus joined Arizona and North Dakota in adopting rules that prevented attempts to pass rules like the one being considered in New York City.

“I think there are people in our society who go to sleep so afraid of immigrants that they try to make an argument to dismiss their right to elect their local leaders,” said New York Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, born in the Dominican Republic and not he was able to vote until he became a naturalized US citizen.

“This is about whether we live in New York City, we contribute to New York City and we pay taxes in New York City,” said Rodriguez, who is a Democrat.

De Blasio, however, has questioned whether the move would withstand a legal challenge. Federal law allows states and local governments to decide who can vote in their elections. But some, like the mayor, have raised concerns about whether lawmakers should act first to give the city the authority to extend voting rights to non-citizens.

“Look, there’s obviously an argument: We want to get people involved, we want to hear the voice of the people,” de Blasio said recently on the television news show “Inside City Hall.”

“It still worries me. Citizenship has an extraordinary value. People work very hard to get it,” he said. “In all the good ways, we need people to want to get citizenship.”

City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli, a Republican from Staten Island, said the measure would certainly end up in court.

“It devalues ​​citizenship, and citizenship is the standard by which the state constitution grants or allows suffrage in New York state elections at all levels,” Borelli said.

The proposal would allow people who have been lawful permanent residents of the city for at least 30 days and people authorized to work in the United States, including some so-called “Dreamers,” to help elect the mayor, council members, presidents of neighborhood, auditors and public defenders.

The law would direct the Board of Elections to present an implementation plan by July, including voter registration rules and provisions that would create separate ballot boxes in municipal elections to prevent non-citizen immigrants from voting in federal and state elections. People without citizenship would not be able to vote until 2023.

Giving non-citizen immigrants the right to vote would empower them to become a political force that cannot be ignored, said Anu Joshi, vice president for policy at the New York Immigration Coalition.

New York City, with more than 3 million foreign-born residents, would be a good base for a national movement to expand immigrant voting rights, said Ron Hayduk, now a professor of politics at San Francisco State University. Francisco but who spent years in New York immersed in the movement in favor of the right to vote for people without citizenship.

“New York, home to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, is proud to be the place of immigration,” he noted. “So there is this question of what is the place of immigrants in our city. Are they real New Yorkers, are they full New Yorkers in the sense of choosing and deserving the power of the vote and shaping their political future?”

The answer, he said, should be a “resounding yes.”