Edson Álvarez would be in the sights of three Premier League teams

the good time you live Edson Alvarez at Ajax, where this season he has two goals and one assist, would have caused other teams in the Old Continent turn to see the Mexican, who could have his future neither more nor less than in the English soccer.

According to information from Football Insider, the 24-year-old Aztec player is followed by one of the most powerful teams in the Premier League: the Chelsea, although it would also be in the crosshairs of other squads like leicester city Y Crystal Palace.

The same British media details that the three squads “have been doing regular checks on Alvarez in this season”, in addition to considering the national team as “one of the best containment in Europe”.

The value of Edson Alvarez

According to the site Transfermarkt, the former player of America has a market value of €20 million, an amount that has increased in recent months, because when the season began it was valued at €14 million.

It should be remembered that a few months ago, Edson Álvarez renewed with Ajax until 2025, an event that was quite an event for the Amsterdam club, as Machín signed his new contract in front of a large number of fans who gathered at the Amsterdam Arena.

