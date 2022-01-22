Edson Álvarez would leave Ajax to reach this great England

The Mexican midfielder would leave his place at Ajax to play in the Premier League

January 21, 2022 9:45 p.m.

Although Edson Álvarez is currently comfortable at Ajax in Amsterdam, the Mexican midfielder could grab his bags and change scenery starting next season, according to the English media. The player would be in the orbit of several clubs in the Premier League, including one of the greats in the ‘Big Six’.

The numbers accumulated by Edson Álvarez would have attracted attention in a more important league within the ‘old continent’. The Mexican has accumulated 17 games this season with two goals and one assist, playing 83% of the minutes and participating in 5% of the goals that Erik Ten Hag’s team has produced so far.

The player who has a contract with the Dutch club until 2025 would be on the list for Crystal Palace, Leicester and especially Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel’s team would have the Mexican on the list of possible replacements for players like Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger or César Azpilicueta, who would be on the blue team’s exit ramp.

Álvarez is preparing to return this week to official competition with Ajax, he will play this Sunday against PSV Eindhoven, in a great duel to return to Dutch football. Then he will join the concentration of the Mexican National Team for the triple FIFA date that he will face in qualifying rounds.