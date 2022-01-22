Eduin Caz’s alleged lover reveals that it was Jhonny Caz who planned their meeting

Stephanie Hernandez, the woman who went viral on social networks for uncovering that Eduin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, was unfaithful to his wife Deisy Anahí with her, revealed more details of the alleged relationship they had.

In an interview for the program “Ventaneando”, the young woman denied that at the time she had wanted to blackmail Eduin Caz, as he said in a video.

“That is not true, if I had extorted him, that is a crime, I would be in jail”, declared.

When questioned about whether she received threats from any of the Grupo Firme collaborators for the photographs she uploaded airing the vocalist’s infidelity, Stephanie said no, although the one who did look for her to complain was Deisy Anahí herself.

“What she told me was: Hey what can you tell me about this and she sent me a screenshot where a boy had told her if she was aware that her husband had cheated on her with me from Ciudad Juárez. He sent him a screenshot with my profile. I freaked out.”

Stephanie Hernández assures that she did not know that Eduin Caz was married

Last December when the controversy came to light, Stephanie Hernández detailed in a TikTok video that she agreed to date Eduin Caz because she didn’t know he was married.

“I sat in an armchair, I was a little nervous, he started to make me talk, super simple… The truth did captivate me, I did not know he was married, but it was not by any intention”, he mentioned.

He also confessed that a person close to Eduin was behind the meeting, since it was Eduin himself. Jhonny Caz who planned everything for them to see each other.

“Everyone knew that I had been with him, the brother took us to dinner. The brother took us to dinner in the room… I think it is his brother, I would not throw him out head first”, sentenced.

Finally, the young woman clarified that if she decided to share the video in which she appears with Eduin Caz, it was to support her friend, who also said she had an encounter with the famous singer.