El Salvador Buys Another 410 Bitcoins Amid Cryptocurrency Crash

The Government of El Salvador bought another 410 bitcoins this Friday, taking advantage of the fall in its price below 36,000 dollars, reported the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, through his Twitter account.

“El Salvador just bought 410 bitcoins for only $15 million,” Bukele wrote, adding that “some guys are selling very cheap.”

Based on the president’s tweets, El Salvador already has at least 1,801 units of the main cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing this note, the price of bitcoin stands at $34,940 per unit, plummeting almost 20% during the last 48 hours.

El Salvador adopted bitcoin as its second legal tender on September 7, after a law enacted in June came into force in this regard. The initiative establishes, among other things, that the prices must be shown in bitcoins, taxes can also be paid with the cryptocurrency, while the operations carried out with it will have tax benefits.