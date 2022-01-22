Employee stabbed and another beaten: Violent robbery of five thieves in a New York warehouse

Two employees of a warehouse in the Bronx (NYC) were attacked by a group of five armed robbers yesterday morning.

Five suspects broke into the store on the Grand Concourse near East 170th Street in the Mount Eden neighborhood around 3 a.m. Friday and two of them were armed, the New York police said.

The group of criminals pistol-whipped a 56-year-old store employee and stabbed another 37-year-old worker in the neck, reported New York Post.

The older victim refused medical attention and the younger man was taken to Lincoln Medical Center for treatment. The thieves took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing, police said. They have not yet been caught, but a gun was recovered from the store.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call. at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also through crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

Attacks on New York warehouses are common, both employees and customers. In early 2022, a woman and her pit bull were killed in a shooting inside a Brooklyn grocery store.

At the end of November, an 18-year-old He died after being shot several times, being a customer of a winery in Staten Island (NYC). And in October, a Immigrant store clerk stabbed to death in East Harlem, in an apparent argument over 50 cents off the price of a cigarette.